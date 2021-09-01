 Skip to main content
Correction for Thursday, Sept. 2
An article on the front page and continuing on Page A8 Wednesday, about God's Pit Crew responding to multiple disasters, omitted part of a quote due to a production error. It should have been: “We are thankful to be able to provide supplies and Blessing Buckets to the survivors,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew.

The Danville Register & Bee considers for correction or clarification any questions brought to the attention of the editors. Corrections will appear on this page. If you want to report an error, call 434-791-7971.

