COVID-19 decline continues, but Danville, Pittsylvania County still at high risk for spread

With a younger age group — those 5 to 11 years old — now eligible for shots, parents have asked the health department where a child may be vaccinated.

The local department has some Pfizer supplies — a smaller dose is used for very young children — they are sharing with pediatricians and pharmacies as requested, Spillmann said.

"We also can vaccinate in the local health departments if needed," he said Friday. "Our efforts are to ensure that providers well known to families and children have the vaccine to administer for the best experiences."

On Saturday, the health department's mobile event in Ringgold will allow children as young as 5 to receive a vaccine. From 8 a.m. to noon at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist, all three versions of vaccine will be available to the public for first, second and booster doses as needed.

While walk-ins are welcome, officials suggest those interested should register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If anyone encounters issues registering online, they should call 877-VAX-IN-VA, Crawford said. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.