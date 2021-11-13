COVID-19 decline continues, but Danville, Pittsylvania County still at high risk for spread

Even as COVID-19 infection rates dipped slightly lower this week, health department leaders are continuing a familiar refrain: now, with winter closing in, is not the time to let your guard down.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is averaging about 18 new COVID-19 cases a day, a drop by five from a week ago and three fewer daily infections than last year at this time.
Deaths, often viewed as a lagging indicator of the pandemic, also slowed this week. Only three new fatalities reached the COVID-19 record books for Danville and Pittsylvania County. Those deaths likely happened weeks earlier because of a verification procedure used by the health department.
These slow drops have done little to diminish the risk of COVID-19 spread, however.
"We are still in High Transmission," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "So full precautions are still necessary to minimize spread."
While some areas of the South are moving into safer categories, Danville and Pittsylvania County are still locked in the highest risk zone for community transmission as defined by a color-coded map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"This is no time to let our collective guard down," Spillmann said. "Also, many states and localities are experiencing a rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather."
In fact, the biggest threat facing Southside Virginia is residents tossing caution to the wind believing the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.
"Even though our numbers are decreasing, it is more important now than ever to remain vigilant about our mitigation efforts — wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain six feet of distance," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the health department, wrote via email.
"Vaccination is a critical step to returning to our regular routine — one where we can safely visit family and friends, travel and participate in our favorite activities," she wrote.
Vaccines
Danville and Pittsylvania County residents are seeking out community vaccination clinics to get booster doses of COVID-19 shots at a higher pace compared to the original rollout in the spring.
The health department has expanded efforts in recent weeks to offer mobile sites for the free shots.
"Most of our traffic is booster doses, but we have seen some people receiving their primary doses," Crawford said of the recent clinics in the area.
In Danville, 10% of adults have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Pittsylvania County, 8% of those 18 and older have rolled up their sleeves for a booster.
With a younger age group — those 5 to 11 years old — now eligible for shots, parents have asked the health department where a child may be vaccinated.
The local department has some Pfizer supplies — a smaller dose is used for very young children — they are sharing with pediatricians and pharmacies as requested, Spillmann said.
"We also can vaccinate in the local health departments if needed," he said Friday. "Our efforts are to ensure that providers well known to families and children have the vaccine to administer for the best experiences."
On Saturday, the health department's mobile event in Ringgold will allow children as young as 5 to receive a vaccine. From 8 a.m. to noon at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist, all three versions of vaccine will be available to the public for first, second and booster doses as needed.
While walk-ins are welcome, officials suggest those interested should register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If anyone encounters issues registering online, they should call 877-VAX-IN-VA, Crawford said. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
"It is our plan and our hope that everyone eligible to receive the vaccine will have access to it and will accept it," Spillmann said.
Outbreaks
While cases among students in Dan River Region public schools have dropped to the lowest levels during the pandemic, an outbreak recently emerged at Westover Christian Academy.
There are 15 cases associated with the outbreak reported to the health department Oct. 20.
"We have had some student quarantines but because we offer great virtual options, disruptions to classes have been minimal," John Cline, the administrator at Westover Christian Academy, said Friday. "Fortunately, Covid levels are decreasing and we are continuing to follow our protocols," he said.
Cases have expanded to 34 in an outbreak at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center also reported to health officials Oct. 20. At least one person has died from COVID-19 in that outbreak. When there are fewer than five cases or deaths, the health department shields the exact number from public view in an effort to protect patient anonymity.
The Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville has 13 cases linked to an outbreak reported Oct. 26, according to the health department.
Since the pandemic gripped the region, 1,996 infections have been spread across 80 different outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County. There have been 114 deaths attributed to those outbreaks.