Crews respond to report of small aircraft crash in Ringgold

Personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a small aircraft believed to have crashed in a wooded area off Cardwell Lane in Ringgold near the North Carolina border.
Ringgold Fire & Rescue, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are at the scene.
This story will be updated.
