Crews respond to report of small aircraft crash in Ringgold

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash
John R. Crane, Register & Bee

Personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a small aircraft believed to have crashed in a wooded area off Cardwell Lane in Ringgold near the North Carolina border.

Ringgold Fire & Rescue, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are at the scene.

This story will be updated.

