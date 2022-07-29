The Daiquiri kitties took a break from playing and being spoiled in their foster home to pose for pics for... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Daiquiri kitties took a break from playing and being spoiled in their foster home to pose for pics for... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Danville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting death of a 23-year-old at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.
It was about 5 p.m. when two men robbed the American National Bank & Trust at 1407 South Boston Road, police reported in a news release.
An elderly Pittsylvania County woman was stabbed in her hand after someone broke into her home Saturday, authorities report.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District does not know the individuals' conditions or whether they sought immediate treatment, which is critical after a bite or scratch from a rabid animal.
Officers found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot near the F and K buildings at Woodside Village suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A fox — known to have bitten at least two people in the vicinity of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday — has tested positive for rabies, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported Sunday evening.
George Washington High School's class of 1972 — the largest ever to graduate there — will reunite in October not only to stroll down memory lane, but also to experience the "new" Danville.
The owner of Piedmont Infusion Services in Danville has agreed to a settlement with the United States Department of Justice over allegations of falsely billing Medicare and Medicaid after a former employee provided whistleblower information, federal authorities announced this week.
Aerofarms is expanding and adding 66 more jobs at its facility.
A SplatRBall water bead blaster — touted by the manufacturer as “the future of outdoor fun” — is raising concerns in Danville, authorities report.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.