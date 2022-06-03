Just an adorable puppy doing adorable puppy things. Wait a minute Daisy, puppies don’t get on the table. But you... View on PetFinder
Daisy
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 3,500-acre park was one of the top two sites in the country considered by the South Korea-based automobile manufacturer, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The project would have brought about 8,500 jobs to the Dan River Region, he said.
Ciealita Thornton, 42, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, died from their injuries.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged after a reported online post to shoot at a school, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Ex-nurse from Danville sentenced for ‘tampering’ with opioids at Winston-Salem hospital. She took drugs, replaced them with saline, investigators say.
A former Novant Health nurse was sentenced Wednesday for tampering with drugs. She was already serving a prison sentence for a similar crime.
A steady climb of cases is expected until a mid-July peak.
A fire damaged a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home on U.S. 58 on Thursday afternoon.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Commonwealth Home Health Care on Wednesday announced plans to open a new operation in Blairs and bring 26 new jobs.
A new and improved Hughes Center will add more than 30 new beds and bring more services for the facility's children and adolescents.
'Bullets were literally flying everywhere': Witness describe Oklahoma shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.