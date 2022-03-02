Dan River Region residents react to Ukraine invasion

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces last week has inflamed tensions worldwide and stoked a national debate about intervention in a perilous global political climate.

People in the Danville region are not without their own opinions and takes on the matter.

The Danville Register & Bee contacted members of the community for their reactions to this historic event. They shared their initial reactions, perspectives on whether or not this event will affect citizens, their beliefs about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motives and their opinions on how President Joe Biden and US politicians are handling the matter.

Participants included Carolyn Winstead Bagley, editor of The Signs of the Times publication; Averett professor of European and Russian history Jonathan Sherry; chair of the Lynchburg Area Libertarians Affiliate and Pittsylvania County resident Derek Maddox; Henry County resident Eric Bowling, of the Danville and Martinsville Libertarians; and Pittsylvania Region Patriots members and spouses James and Leslie McDole.

Question: What is your reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Bagley: “I’ve been expecting Putin to make moves to take over the Ukraine since he has wanted to re-establish the Soviet Union since his college days. It bothered me more at first since I have friends who have ministered to the Christians there, and I thought the whole population was in danger.”

Maddox: “My personal reaction is wondering if ever enough individuals around the globe will come to the realization that states are constantly using regular people as a means to gain power at our expense. They use us to fight and kill people that we would normally live peacefully with. … My personal opinion is that there really isn’t a problem with the people of Russia and Ukraine, it’s the two states that are the problem. If the states were in the form of governments working on protecting the rights of the individual there wouldn’t be a conflict.”

Bowling: “The Russian government’s use of violence and force against the country of Ukraine and its people is horrifying. War should always be avoided and even in the most extreme cases it should be left to a last resort. This is why our country’s founding fathers required Congressional approval to declare war per the US Constitution. No one person should have that authority.”

Sherry: “I think the invasion is unsurprising given the fact that there has been a low-level civil war going on in Ukraine since 2014. The civil war itself started because there was a street movement — supported by western countries and funded by western NGOs — that overthrew a democratically elected government in a coup d’etat. Victor Yanukovych, who was overthrown, had come to power in 2010 through an election that was not considered unfair or rigged in any way by any of the international observers present. The fact that this has been presented by the western media as a ‘democratization’ is very interesting.”

Do you believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect United States citizens politically and economically (with oil and gas prices)?

Maddox: “Yes. All of the above.”

Bagley: “Our stock market responds to this and all current events. Our gas prices were already on their way up, and they usually use any excuse to raise the price. The best effect of this attack is that it exposes the deep state of their country and ours. I believe that the US deep state and the international deep state are intertwined, and it upsets our swamp terribly. We hear the US media and deep state players like the Clintons, Hollywood, the Bidens, Bill Gates, George Soros, etc. rushing to the Ukraine’s aid because Putin is targeting their swamp buddies.”

Sherry: “It is possible that it could contribute to the current inflation and supply chain issues, but these are issues that are not created by the war, only possibly exacerbated by it. Western countries are reliant on Russian raw materials — including gas, aluminum, etc. — and it appears they will be willing to continue purchasing them from Russia.”

Bowling: “It will absolutely affect US Citizens. Our government has already deployed thousands of US troops to the region. US taxpayers have contributed $700M to Ukraine over the past year in addition to a $1B sovereign loan guarantee. Congress is contemplating authorizing additional aid, potentially around $6B or more. The 2 major political parties will try to use this foreign conflict as a wedge to divide us. It’s important to remember that we are one country.”

Vladimir Putin claims that he does not intend to take over Ukraine, but rather his objective is “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of the former Soviet state. Do you believe him? What do you think Putin’s motives and objectives are?

Leslie McDole: “Putin’s a crazed man that wants to be the czar of Russia…. Money isn’t the issue — it’s the power that he wants. There’s no method to his madness. I don’t think he’s concerned about anybody else’s ego but his own.”

Sherry: “Putin does not want Ukraine to be absorbed into the NATO military alliance, which is hostile to Russia. In the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, western countries gave assurances, albeit informal ones, that NATO would not expand eastward. But it did, repeatedly, and it now includes many post-Soviet or formerly communist bloc countries on Russia’s borders. Given that NATO was founded explicitly to combine European and American strength against the Soviet Union during the Cold War, it can be argued that contemporary Russia has legitimate security concerns about the continuing enlargement of NATO and the possibility of NATO expanding yet again to one of its border states. And given the historical connections of the Russians with Ukraine, it is not surprising that Putin is intervening to prevent that. It seems that Putin’s objectives are to prevent this from happening using the resources that he has, which in 2022 tend to be military rather than economic or political. That could mean regime change in Kiev to remove the pro-western government that — after Poroshenko — has held power in the wake of the 2014 coup d’etat of a democratically elected government.”

Maddox: “I rarely believe politicians, including those that are Russian. I believe the main objective is power. The rights of the individual are probably the last thing he is considering in his recent affairs with Ukraine.”

Bagley: “Yes, I do believe he wants the neo-Nazis defeated. If Putin wants the riches of Ukraine — the ‘breadbasket of the former Soviet Union,’ the barley, wheat, etc., plus the nuclear facilities, established cities, and residences — why would he destroy them? Putin has his old dream, but the ‘Ukrainian division of the deep state’ is in control of everything under the neo-Nazis — except most of the people and their elected president, Zelenskyy.”

James McDole: “People don’t realize that there are people who still believe in the old Soviet Union, the Soviet Empire, and people like Putin haven’t given that up. It just took them a long time to develop the money and power to try to make it happen again, and I think that’s what he’s looking for. How far he’ll go, I don’t know.”

Bowling: “It’s my opinion Putin wants Ukraine to remain outside of NATO to act as a buffer between Russia and the NATO countries of eastern Europe. Over the last 20 years, NATO has expanded eastward from its original countries. The US government has installed military bases in many of these new countries that may be perceived as a threat to Russia. I think Putin’s end goal is to stop the eastward expansion of NATO in Europe and install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.”

Do you believe the Biden administration is responding appropriately to the invasion of Ukraine? How about Congress?

James McDole: “We should have done it sooner, but we don’t have a right to intervene, really. Nor does Putin have a right to intervene.”

Bowling: “We absolutely need to remain out of this regional war from a military perspective. We don’t need this escalating any further to a world war. I support diplomatic pressure and targeted sanctions between the 2 governments. I think the US government should encourage but not mandate voluntary boycotts of Russian companies. 100% severing diplomatic ties and forcefully shutting off all commerce with Russia even between consenting private parties could in effect make it easier for us to go to war. I hope Congress and our President practice restraint and look for ways to help all parties involved de-escalate the situation.”

Leslie McDole: “I don’t know if it’s my Eastern European roots, but I have stronger feelings about our assistance to the Ukraine — whether they are a NATO country or not. I just wish we could do more now to push something forward. I think we should supply military equipment, planes and arms…. If Putin does go into Poland, or Estonia, or Latvia, or any one of those countries, we’re honor-bound to intervene because we’re part of NATO. But I wouldn’t trust Biden to do it. Biden doesn’t care.”

Maddox: “The best course that the United States should take is to keep neutral…. American politicians are also more concerned with power than the rights of the individual and therefore are the least qualified to make decisions concerning global matters.”

Sherry: “The Biden administration appears to be unaware of the way in which its sanctions may have the unintended effect of pushing Russia yet further into the orbit of the Peoples Republic of China. This is counter-productive if the US is interested in preserving the dollar as the dominant global currency and preventing a ‘second Cold War,’ as many call it, especially given the United States’ dependence on Chinese commodity production.”