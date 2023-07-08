JMU president's list

James Madison University recently announced area students who made the president's list for the spring semester.

Local students are Jacob Black, of Danville, who is majoring in intelligence analysis; Ellery Moorefield, of Hurt, who is majoring in special education; and Rebekah Stowe, of Keeling, who is majoring in finance.

Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3. or above

William Lancaster

William Lancaster, of Keeling, graduated from Emory & Henry College in the spring.

Robert Trammell Jr.

Robert Lee Trammell Jr. of Danville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring.