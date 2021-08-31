Danville adds another COVID-19 death; cases, positivity rate drop slightly in region

Danville's COVID-19 death toll grew again Tuesday morning.
A city resident in her 70s is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus. This comes after three fatalities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District were recorded Saturday.
So far, 243 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19. Fourteen of those deaths were added to the log books this month. When deaths appear on a Virginia Department of Health dashboard — updated daily with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day — it's never clear when they happened.
Health officials use a meticulous process to verify someone died from COVID-19 by waiting on the official death certificate, which can sometimes take two or more weeks.
Beyond basic demographic details, little is made public when someone dies of the virus. Health officials also do not comment on individual deaths.
After adding 57 new cases in Tuesday morning's update, the 7-day rolling average has dropped slightly to 47 infections per day for Danville and Pittsylvania County. This compares to figures in mid-February when vaccines were rolling out and caseloads started to drop.
Slightly more than half of the adults in Danville are fully vaccinated, but only 46% of those 18 years old or older in Pittsylvania County have received the proper doses.
Virginia is recording more than 3,000 new positive tests each day, a dramatic increase from only about 300 on July 1. Health officials blame the delta variant, an altered version of the novel coronavirus, for the spike.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus continues a downward trek in both the city and county. As of Tuesday morning, the positivity rate was 19.82% in Pittsylvania County and 9.95% in Danville, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both figures are still well above the 5% threshold the CDC uses to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrollably in a community.
With a 10% positivity rate across the state, that means 1-in-10 people who receive a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. In early July only about 1-in-100 were testing positive, a testament to the highly transmissible delta variant.
"Multiple positive cases" of COVID-19 were found at the Pittsylvania County courthouse Monday, prompting the facility to close until noon Tuesday.
“I can’t speak to the number of exposures, but I will say there were multiple confirmed positive cases,” Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Monday afternoon.
Presiding Judge Stacey Moreau made the decision to close the complex, Ayers said.