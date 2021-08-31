Danville adds another COVID-19 death; cases, positivity rate drop slightly in region

Danville's COVID-19 death toll grew again Tuesday morning.

A city resident in her 70s is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus. This comes after three fatalities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District were recorded Saturday.

So far, 243 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19. Fourteen of those deaths were added to the log books this month. When deaths appear on a Virginia Department of Health dashboard — updated daily with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day — it's never clear when they happened.

Health officials use a meticulous process to verify someone died from COVID-19 by waiting on the official death certificate, which can sometimes take two or more weeks.

Beyond basic demographic details, little is made public when someone dies of the virus. Health officials also do not comment on individual deaths.

After adding 57 new cases in Tuesday morning's update, the 7-day rolling average has dropped slightly to 47 infections per day for Danville and Pittsylvania County. This compares to figures in mid-February when vaccines were rolling out and caseloads started to drop.