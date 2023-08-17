Danville City Council voted to vacate utilities easements in Pittsylvania County during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

City staff sought approval to release Danville from two unused electric easements on Michaux Road in the county because Dominion Power requested the move to make room for a potential solar farm.

“The city has no need to maintain the easements for the original intended purposes,” Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey wrote in a letter to City Council.

One easement dated back to 1955 and the other was from 1971.

The parcels are located in the Cascade area in southwest Pittsylvania County near the North Carolina border, Grey told council.

City Council voted 8-0 to approve vacation of the easement and also voted — by the same margin — to vacate another unused electric easement on Berry Hill Road near the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.

That vote also came after a request from Dominion Power for a potential solar farm. The easement dated back to 1949.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders was absent.

City Council voted 8-0 to vacate another unused electric easement on Bethel Road in Pittsylvania County. The homeowner requested the easement be changed to a different location due to a change in the layout of a newly-built home at the property, Grey wrote.

The original easement was executed and recorded in December 2022.

In another matter, City Council voted 8-0 to amend the agreement between the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County to allow the two localities to share money generated from solar projects on property owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

Danville and Pittsylvania County jointly created the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority in 2001.

“As part of RIFA’s formation, both locales were required to adopt by-laws and ordinances that dictate a 50/50 cost- and revenue-sharing agreement for all nonutility-related revenues and expenses for projects and assets located within the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, Cane Creek Centre and [the] Cyber Park,” Corrie Bobe, director of economic development and tourism for Danville, wrote in a letter to City Council.

The by-laws and ordinances did not include considerations for sharing costs or revenues related to solar or battery-storage facilities. The revision adds those projects to the cost- and revenue-sharing provisions.