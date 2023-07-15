The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met July 7 at Ballou Park Nature Center with five tables of the Howell movement played.
Winners were first in section A, B and C, David Nickels and Randy Mattox; second in section A, Jo Martin and Nancy Clark; third in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; fourth in section A and first in section B, Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson.
The club met July 5 at the center with three tables of the Howell movement played.
Winners were first in section A, Dave Stephenson and Phil Somers; and second in section A, Susan Critz and Randy Mattox.