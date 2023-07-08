The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met June 30 at Ballou Park Nature Center with 5 1/2 tables of the Howell movement.

Winners were first in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; second in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; third in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; fourth in section A and first in section B, Nancy Clark and Wright Garrett; second in section B and first in section C, Gay Wolford and Deborah Prillaman; third in section B, and second in section C, Darryl Holland and Jeff Kohler.

The club played June 28 at the center with four 1/2 tables of the Howell movement.

Winners were first in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; second in section A, Phil Somers and Nancy Clark; third in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; fourth in section A and first in section B, Pattie Motley and Barry Koplen; second in section B, Jo Ann Herndon and Suzanne Fisher; and first in section C, David Nickels and Randy Mattox.