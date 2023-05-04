Leaders with the Danville Fire Department’s union are pleased with the increase in salaries that will bring firefighters’ pay up to 100% of the market.

“We’re very glad to see it and we are hoping that everybody’s pay gets taken up like it should,” said Danville Fire Department Capt. Tom Collins, president of the Danville Professional Firefighters Association. “We hope in the future when we have issues, we’ll be able to get them resolved in a much more reasonable fashion.”

Last year and early this year, firefighters in the city pushed city leaders for more fair compensation that would at least match pay for firefighters in other, similar localities.

Personnel with the Danville Fire Department aired their grievances in the press and at Danville City Council meetings. Some left the department to seek higher-paying jobs with agencies in other communities.

In 2021, the city provided raises to the Danville Police Department due to difficulties in recruitment and retention among law enforcement agencies following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests.

Firefighters brought up the police pay increase when imploring city officials to do the same for their department.

A firefighter pay study presented to Danville City Council in December showed that starting pay for a Danville firefighter fell nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034.

A second, overall city employee pay study found that Danville can afford to pay its employees at 100% of market. That means the city of Danville will be able to increase pay for its employees to average compensation for workers in similar markets.

The city hired the Berkley Group — which conducted the firefighter pay study — to perform the more recent organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed because of volatility in the market over the past three years since the pandemic.

Results of the firefighter pay study were incorporated into the organization-wide study.

No employee in Danville’s city government will make less than $15 per hour.

“The pay plan we will recommend will be the first time in anyone’s memory and, perhaps ever, that we can afford to base it on 100% of the market,” City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee Friday in March.

Also as a result of the study, starting firefighter pay, which was at 20% below the market in 2022 — recently at just $34,085.85 per year — will be at just more than $42,000 annually.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Danville Fire Department Engineer Kevin Carter, vice president of the firefighters association. “One-hundred percent of market is at minimum where we want to be.”

Compensation for Danville’s firefighters has trailed that of other localities, he pointed out.

“They [the city] had to do something to stop the bleeding,” Carter said. “We feel good about where it’s headed.”

However, even as the city catches up to the market for pay, other localities who were already ahead of Danville will continue to increase compensation for their firefighters, he pointed out.

“The market is moving right now,” Carter said. “We’re just happy. Hopefully, the city will stay on top of it instead of getting so far behind.”

In March, Larking proposed $1.3 million in the general fund to put toward employee raises in the upcoming 2023-24 budget as a result of the study. Implementing the pay increases as a result of the most recent study will cost around $1 million, he said.