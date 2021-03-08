Danville lottery for Tuesday, March 9
Project still on track for 2023 completion
“I’m very disappointed,” Vice Mayor Gary Miller said after hearing about the omissions.
- Updated
Drug-trafficking investigation lasted for seven months.
New Monopoly-inspired game highlights Danville, but leaders say it omits sites representing Black community
Ballad Brewing. Danville Science Center. JTI Fountain. The Dan River.
- Updated
Eight new deaths were added Wednesday in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
If you’ve noticed my column has been missing for two weeks, it’s because my daughter, Dawn, passed away on Feb. 24.
The Danville School Board on Thursday approved five administrative appointments.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide after a dead body was discovered Tuesday morning hanging from a bridge over U.S. 29 just outside Reidsville.
The person's condition was unknown.
Avion Burton is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.