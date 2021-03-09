 Skip to main content
Danville lottery for Wednesday, March 10
Danville lottery for Wednesday, March 10

Sunday night drawings: Virginia Pick 3: 3-2-3

Pick 4: 1-1-4-3

Cash 5: 5-10-21-33-40

North Carolina Pick 3: 0-0-2

Pick 4: 1-3-6-6

Cash 5: 16-30-31-39-40

Monday day drawings Virginia Pick 3: 5-3-6

Pick 4: 8-9-2-3

North Carolina Pick 3: 7-7-9

Pick 4: 4-7-3-4

