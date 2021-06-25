 Skip to main content
Danville lottery results for Saturday, June 26
Thursday’s night drawings

Virginia

Pick 3: 4-1-5

Pick 4: 0-7-3-8

Cash 5: 7-11-26-27-29

North Carolina

Pick 3: 1-7-9

Pick 4: 6-0-9-4

Cash 5: 8-10-13-27-31

Friday’s day drawings

Virginia

Pick 3: 2-3-9

Pick 4: 3-7-0-8

North Carolina

Pick 3: 0-8-3

Pick 4: 7-7-2-8

