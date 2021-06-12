 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville lottery results for Sunday, June 13
0 Comments

Danville lottery results for Sunday, June 13

  • 0

Friday’s night drawings

Virginia

Pick 3: 8-8-9

Pick 4: 3-7-5-6

Cash 5: 5-19-35-37-38

Mega Millions

4-43-56-63-68 / Mega Ball: 13

North Carolina

Pick 3: 1-3-1

Pick 4: 3-4-3-9

Cash 5: 4-11-12-26-35

Saturday’s day drawings

Virginia

Pick 3: 7-6-0

Pick 4: 1-8-3-5

North Carolina

Pick 3: 7-7-1

Pick 4: 9-3-9-1

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert