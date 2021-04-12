 Skip to main content
Danville lottery results for Tuesday, April 13
Sunday night drawings:

Virginia

Pick 3: 1-0-1

Pick 4: 7-5-8-6

Cash 5: 3-12-28-36-41

North Carolina

Pick 3: 3-2-3

Pick 4: 1-4-7-1

Cash 5: 9-14-22-26-35

Monday day drawings

Virginia

Pick 3: 6-9-6

Pick 4: 5-6-7-2

North Carolina

Pick 3: 8-9-8

Pick 4: 8-3-2-5

