Danville lottery results for Tuesday, Oct. 26
Sunday night drawings: Virginia

Pick 3: 5-9-5, FB: 1

Pick 4: 9-6-1-4, FB: 3

Cash 5: 10-11-12-18-31

North Carolina Pick 3: 2-0-5

Pick 4: 8-7-1-5

Cash 5: 3-6-22-25-31

Monday day drawings Virginia Pick 3: 4-9-1, FB: 7

Pick 4: 0-4-5-7, FB: 5

North Carolina Pick 3: 3-6-7

Pick 4: 3-6-4-1

