Danville is one of the 100 finalists in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 13th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.
Residents and visitors can cast their votes to make Danville the top outdoor town in its population category by visiting https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns.
“Danville and Pittsylvania County offer scenic farmers markets and historic main street communities, traditional and one-of-a-kind museums, internationally recognized competitions, and award-winning trails and waterways,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism said. “Whether visitors come for family friendly excursions or decidedly more adult-ish night-on-the town itineraries, Visit SoSi offers warm hospitality and abundant activities, unique delights and plenty of adventure. We hope you will vote now to make us a favorite Top Adventure Town.”