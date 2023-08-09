Residents and visitors can cast their votes to make Danville the top outdoor town in its population category by visiting https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns .

“Danville and Pittsylvania County offer scenic farmers markets and historic main street communities, traditional and one-of-a-kind museums, internationally recognized competitions, and award-winning trails and waterways,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism said. “Whether visitors come for family friendly excursions or decidedly more adult-ish night-on-the town itineraries, Visit SoSi offers warm hospitality and abundant activities, unique delights and plenty of adventure. We hope you will vote now to make us a favorite Top Adventure Town.”