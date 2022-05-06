Danville Parks and Recreation offers summer camps

Danville Parks and Recreation is offering summer camps for ages 5 and up throughout the months of June, July and August.

With outdoor, educational, library and therapeutic opportunities available, camps offer a wide variety of experiences for children.

“We’re proud to offer such a variety of camps that we know everyone will enjoy,” Brittney Ham, a spokesperson for parks and recreation, said. “We aim to provide enriching opportunities for everyone to make the most of their summer.”

Educational camps are held at Coates Recreation Center with varied themes every week ranging from STEAM, gardening, video making and more.

Outdoor camps, held at various locations throughout the city, zone in on connecting with the outdoors through kayaking, ziplining, hiking and high-ropes adventures.

The Ruby B. Archie Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages, encouraging entire families to read and complete activities to earn prizes. In addition to the reading challenge, children, teens and adults can register for a variety of programs happening each week at the library. The summer kicks off with a party June 9.

Finally, Camp Grove Recreation Center provides access to camps and services for individuals with disabilities in the community. Services at Camp Grove center on ensuring participants are encouraged to step outside their comfort zone, experience independent life and learn life skills all while in an educational and safe environment.

Prices, dates, weekly themes and registration can be found at danvillecamps.com.