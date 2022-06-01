Danville police: 16-year-old arrested after general threat made to shoot at a school

A 16-year-old was arrested after a reported online post to shoot at a school, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the Virginia Fusion Center — an organization comprised of state and federal agencies — notified Danville police of a "social media post that contained a non-location-specific threat to shoot at a school that originated from the city of Danville area," a news release reported.

That launched a joint investigation effort by Danville police, Danville Public Schools and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Within hours, the identity and address of the individual who made the post was established and he was taken into custody at his residence located in the city of Danville," police said in the release. "A search of the residence determined that no firearms were present."

The unidentified boy is facing a felony charge of making a threat of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

He's being held at Danville's W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention Center.

"The investigation into this incident revealed that numerous persons who knew the juvenile observed and responded to his post, however we are not aware of any of those persons reporting the threat to law enforcement," officials said in the release. "In a time where the nation is mourning tragedy in a school setting, the Danville Police Department would ask the community to immediately notify law enforcement of threats or perceived threats to shoot, bomb, or in any way harm others they may become aware of."

Danville police urge residents to tell authorities of any "alarming behavior and rumors of an imminent threat," saying it can help to "avert a tragic event."

The department trains for critical incidents by partnering with the fire department, public schools and Danville Life Saving Crew.

"The Danville Police Department also provides (CRASE) Citizen Response to Active Shooter Event training for the members of the community who are interested in learning best practices if responding or present during an active shooter event," police wrote in the release.

Groups interested in hosting a training session may contact Lt. P.R. Deel at deelpr@danvilleva.gov.

To send tips of any crime, contact police by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or through social media. In addition, residents can use the crime tips app CARE.