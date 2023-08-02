Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth has been named as a recipient of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center.

The award recognizes Booth’s accomplishments for leadership in law enforcement for reducing gang-related crime in the community, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

“I am honored to be recognized for the work we have done to reduce violent crime in the City of Danville, Virginia,” Booth said in a prepared statement.

He also credited and thanked city officials, community members and the rest of the Danville Police Department for collaborating to help make Danville safer.

Booth received the award at the National Gang Crime Research Center’s national training conference held July 31 through Aug. 2 in Chicago.

Danville’s police chief since 2018, Booth previously received the Excellence in Policing Award from Radford University’s Center for Police Practice, Policy, and Research in 2020 for his success in reducing crime in the city.

Booth was also awarded the Innovation in Government Award by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs in 2022 for creating Danville’s community policing model.

Booth and Assistant Chief David Whitley were in Chicago this week to also present “The Danville Model: A Comprehensive Approach to Addressing Gang Violence Through Focused Policing and Community Engagement” during the conference.