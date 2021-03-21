Danville Police Department holds awards ceremony

Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth recently recognized members of the Danville Police Department and for their service in 2020 at an awards ceremony.
Booth also honored individuals from partner agencies for their contribution to the department’s crime reduction or community engagement efforts.
In his closing remarks, Booth said, “2020 was a remarkable year. I talk to many people in my travels and I tell them, do not underestimate the Danville Police Department. Then I back that up with our crime data showing 35 year lows. I show them what we have done in our community through our community engagement programs. It makes me proud, and it is not just about our officers, but also our partners.”
Officers received awards for distinguished service in special projects, saving the life of another and other outstanding achievements including:
Unit commendation, property crimes: Lt. Michael Wallace, officer Peter Bailey, Lt. John Pulley, detective Randy Merrill, Cpl. Benjamin Langley and detective Roger Woody
Unit commendation, vice narcotics: Lt. David Whitley, Cpl. William Shively, Sgt. Jonathan Epps, detective Tyrone Russell and Cpl. Derrick Lancaster
Meritorious service medal: Cpl. Samanthia Wiles-Lipscomb
Officer of the year: Officer Jesse Booth
Specialty officer of the year: Cpl. William Shively
Supervisor of the year: Lt. Johnny West
Life saving medal: Officers Jesse Booth, Walker Eason, Gerritt Clay and Jordan Land
Partnership award: Norma Brower (Danville Community Development Department), Melanie Tosh (Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services), Amanda Oakes (Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention), special agent Matt Wade (Virginia State Police) and Rachel Swartz (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia)
Distinguished service medal: Capt. Henry Richardson, Capt. Ernest Thompson
Chief’s award: Ashtyn Foddrell, Donald Smith, Lt. David Whitley