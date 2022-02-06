Danville police search for vehicle involved in Saturday morning shooting incident

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public's help after shots were fired Saturday morning on Ruskin Street.

It was about 8:20 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Ruskin Street, a news release reported.

"Officers located shell casings and a scene consistent with a shooting incident having occurred," the release stated.

There was no victim located.

"Follow up with medical facilities also did not turn up any victim in this shooting," police said in the release.

Surveillance video captured the incident. Police determined a white Nissan sedan passed a man walking along the street.

"Unknown assailants fired from inside the car as the male fled on foot," police said in the release. "The vehicle was not located in follow up efforts."

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle. They also are looking for anyone with information, including witnesses or victims.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000, call 911 if the location is immediately known, call non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE .