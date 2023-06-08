Danville authorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in a hit-and-run last month.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. May 27 near the intersection of Loyal and South Ridge streets, the Danville Police Department reported Thursday evening.

Officials released a photo of the vehicle involved and are looking for the driver.

The vehicle hit a parked car and then left the scene. There were no injures reported.

Police did not provide any other details.

Anyone who is able to identify the driver of the photographed vehicle — or provide additional information — may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.