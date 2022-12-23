 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville power woes grow as winds continue to cause trouble; outages could linger into Saturday

Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm, bringing frigid temps, snow and floods. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map "depicts…

More than 6,600 customers with Danville Utilities were powerless Friday afternoon after a strong cold front ushered in frigid temperatures and high winds.

The winds often brought down trees over powerlines, snapping electricity as many people off work made last-minute preparations for Christmas.

"We are working as quickly and safely as we can to restore power service," officials with Danville Utilities wrote in a Friday afternoon update.

However, as the winds continue to howl, new outages — scattered throughout the territory — were popping up.

Crews are expected to work through the night and receive help from and out-of-state team by the early evening.

However, officials warned residents to be prepared in case power isn't restored overnight.

A wind chill advisory continues through 1 p.m. Saturday for the Dan River Region. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reports it could feel as cold as 15 degrees below zero when factoring the wind's impact on the skin.

A wind advisory for gusts up to 50 mph will expire at 6 p.m. Friday.

In Danville, anyone in need of shelter from the cold may contact the city's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made, a city news release stated.

