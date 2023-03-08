A program led by Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research — with a goal of training adults with skills needed to enter the defense industrial base — will start hiring for 38 positions within the next six months.

The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program works to fill high-demand jobs producing parts to repair, upfit and build submarines for the U.S. Navy.

The Institute is leading the public-private consortium with the U.S. Department of Defense, Danville Community College, Phillips Corporation and the Spectrum Group in consultation with the defense industry, a news release reported.

There are 24 instructor positions included in the 38 new jobs and full-time and seasonal intern positions are available at the Institute as well as DCC.

“These positions are an integral part of ATDM’s mission to quickly funnel workers to the defense industrial base with skill sets that position employers to meet the research and manufacturing demands of today’s military,” said Debra Holley, the director of the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program. “The experience of these newly hired professionals will equip the ATDM program to ramp up significantly in the next year to achieve ambitious goals set for the next two years.”

The program will start hiring for the jobs over the next year. Positions include support recruitment, veteran recruitment and support, housing and community services, employment outreach, and program support.

The Institute will support the program by adding positions for grants and contracts specialists, curriculum development, training and technology coordination and communications and marketing, the news release stated. The Institute also plans to hire an Afghan support specialist to recruit, translate for and support students within the Afghan population.

A list of employment opportunities is available at ATDM.org/join-our-team.

Over at DCC, there are openings for instructor and technician positions in the fields of additive manufacturing, CNC machining, metrology, nondestructive testing and welding — the trades promoted through Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing.

"Danville Community College is proud to partner with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to support the continued growth of ATDM," DCC President Jerry Wallace said. "We are in the process of hiring an additional 14 instructors and technicians over the next 60 days to meet the needs of this exciting program and we anticipate that the number of jobs created through this initiative will only increase in the future."

The program expects to break ground on a new 100,000-square-foot training facility this year. The building will be located next to the newly opened Center for Manufacturing Advancement and will include more than 100,000 square feet. The program plans to provide 800 to 1,000 qualified candidates to fill critical vacancies in the defense industrial base by 2024.

The program was created and designed to teach the skills needed for increasing military equipment production.