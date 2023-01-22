Danville receives award for financial reporting excellence

For the 36th consecutive year, the city of Danville’s Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An impartial panel reviewed the city’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. It determined that it met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story clearly and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association of more than 21,000 government finance professionals in the United States and Canada.