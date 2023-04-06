The Danville Transit System announced this week new upgrades in technology aimed at improving customer service.

The upgrades are for the fixed-route and door-to-door operations.

One of the improvements are new bus stop signs along the fixed-route network that allow passengers to receive text messages with the estimated arrival time at each bus stop, the city reported in a news release.

Those signs also have a QR code allowing passengers to scan and track the location of the fixed-route buses in real-time.

Also to allow for tracking of the fixed-route buses, a new 85-inch monitor was put in place last month at the transfer center.

"Effective this week, a fixed route service modification for the Glenwood Route that allow passengers to receive on-demand service from all bus stop locations along the route to and from Danville Transit’s Transfer Center," the news release stated.

That modification was made because of low ridership for that route, according to the city.

Officials report passengers using the Glenwood route should call mass transit staff at 434-799-5144 one hour in advance to receive service. That route operates at 6:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The bus fare has not changed for the Greenwood route.

"In addition, the Danville Transit System recently initiated use of a new automated scheduling software system that allows passengers to schedule service independently via a mobile app and an online web portal," the release stated.

Instructions and more information can be found online at www.danvilletransit.com.