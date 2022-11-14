 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville's Holiday Bazaar returns Saturday to Community Market

Holiday

Friends Frances Perry (left) and Susan Evans (right) choose from a wide assortment of holiday-themed decorations at the 2021 Holiday Bazaar.

 Danville Register & Bee, file

On Saturday, it'll start to look a lot like Christmas at the Danville Community Market.

The public is invited to kick of the holiday season at the annual Holiday Bazaar. The show will feature more than 100 vendor booths displaying baked goods, handmade arts and crafts, flowers, wreaths and other unique gifts.

Several vendors with late-season produce also will be there.

The event is held at the Community Market, which is located at 629 Craghead St. It begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 434-797-8961.

