Danville's Operation Freedom summer initiative nets dozens of arrests

The Danville Police Department recently wrapped up a three-month summer initiative that ended with dozens of arrests and seizures of weapons, drugs and cash.
Dubbed Operation Freedom, the program specifically targeted July through September after an analysis of crime data indicated that's when violence tended to increase, the department reported in a news release.
The city recorded no homicides in that time frame, something officials said was a "major goal" of the operation. In fact, 2021 is the first time Danville has had less than two summertime slayings since 2015.
Multiple special units within the Danville Police Department came together under the Operation Freedom umbrella.
"The detectives used the focused deterrence model to guide investigative efforts toward violent fugitive apprehension, narcotics investigations, violent crime investigations, and the recovery of illegal firearms between July and the end of September," police wrote in a news release this week.
At total of 142 suspects were arrested on 293 criminal charges and more than $27,000 in cash was seized, police reported. Drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and steroids also were confiscated.
Some of those targeted investigations led detectives to even more cases being developed, police said. There are still ongoing probes and more criminal charges are likely.
Authorities searched 34 residential areas and 72 other search warrants were executed in other areas, police reported.
"The citizens of Danville can expect ongoing planned efforts to reduce violent crime through focused investigations like Operation Freedom, aimed to eliminate drug dealing, gang activities, and gun related crimes that lead to violence in a community," police said in the release.
The Danville Police Department asks anyone with information to help eliminate violence, gangs or drugs to reach out by calling Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, special investigations at 434-799-6508 or using email or social media messaging. In addition, residents may use the the crime tips app CARE.