Danville's Operation Freedom summer initiative nets dozens of arrests

The Danville Police Department recently wrapped up a three-month summer initiative that ended with dozens of arrests and seizures of weapons, drugs and cash.

Dubbed Operation Freedom, the program specifically targeted July through September after an analysis of crime data indicated that's when violence tended to increase, the department reported in a news release.

The city recorded no homicides in that time frame, something officials said was a "major goal" of the operation. In fact, 2021 is the first time Danville has had less than two summertime slayings since 2015.

Multiple special units within the Danville Police Department came together under the Operation Freedom umbrella.

"The detectives used the focused deterrence model to guide investigative efforts toward violent fugitive apprehension, narcotics investigations, violent crime investigations, and the recovery of illegal firearms between July and the end of September," police wrote in a news release this week.

At total of 142 suspects were arrested on 293 criminal charges and more than $27,000 in cash was seized, police reported. Drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and steroids also were confiscated.