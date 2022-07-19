Danville's 'underperforming' Lidl closing on July 31

Danville's Lidl grocery store is closing at the end of the month.

Opened to much fanfare in September 2017, Lidl spokesperson Jessica Shangle confirmed the closure to the Register & Bee on Tuesday.

"This was an underperforming location within our strongly growing store network and we made a strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations where we are seeing significant growth," Shangle said in an emailed statement.

The store will close July 31.

"We appreciate the hard work of every member of the team and all employees will have the opportunity to relocate to a different store within Lidl's growing store network," she said.

Shangle said about 20 people worked at the Danville location.

On Sept. 7, 2017, hundreds of people were lined up at 7 a.m. waiting for the new store to open at 8 a.m. At the time, the Danville location was the 28th store Lidl had opened in the country. It also has about 10,000 stores in 27 European countries.

“Thank you for choosing Danville as a store location, for the investment you have made in this community, for the jobs you are providing and for the shopping experience that we all will enjoy,” John Gilstrap, the mayor of Danville at the time, told the crowd moments before the store opened. “We take pride in our city serving as a regional destination for shopping.”

Then ribbon was cut, employees danced — literally — back into the store, and the doors opened.

When the doors opened, a Register & Bee reporter spotted a few of the bargains right after the ribbon-cutting: whole chicken leg quarters for 69 cents a pound; 89-cent pineapples; 39-cents-a-pound bananas; gallons of milk ranging in price from $1.77 to $2.13, depending on grade; and eggs for 44 cents a dozen.