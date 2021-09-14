DCC lands $1.36 million grant

Danville Community College will receive another five-year $1.36 million grant aimed at helping high school seniors, low-wage workers and the unemployed, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday.

The money is part of what's known as a TRIO Educational Opportunity Center fund that helps low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities, a college news release stated.

“As systemic inequality and financial hardship discourage students from succeeding in college, TRIO programs like EOC take on new importance because they continue to help guide un- and underemployed workers and returning high school and college students towards earning a degree,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the nonprofit Council for Opportunity in Education in Washington, D.C.

Locally, the Southern Piedmont Educational Opportunity Center serves the counties of Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania along with the cities of Danville and Martinsville. Over the past 18 years, it has helped more than 20,000 participants.

The program provides assistance with completing college admission and financial aid or FAFSA applications, academic and career counseling, college search, transfer assistance and scholarship opportunities, the release stated.