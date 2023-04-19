Danville Community College this week announced the launch of their new TANF Grant program, SCALE UP 2.

The program’s goal is to move income-eligible individuals out of poverty by providing resources to address more fully the needs of students prior to their entry into work and during employment.

SCALE UP 2 is committed to providing a wide array of proven service approaches and strategies that help eligible students prepare to obtain employment and retain it. The program’s design specializes in pre-employment and employment services to better service the target population and support job entry with health benefits, retention, wage advancement and career pathways.

“We are excited to bring SCALE UP 2 to our community,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “This program will provide much-needed resources and support for individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. By providing access to career training, workplace readiness, and other support services, we believe we can make a significant impact on poverty reduction in our area.”

Program services include workplace readiness training, interest and career profilers, enhanced services in interpersonal skill nuilding, career/employment advisement, training activities in mock interviewing and resume writing, National Career Readiness Certification, supportive services, transportation assistance and various incentives to assist in barriers to training.

“During the process of writing this grant, we found many employers in our area are struggling to find employees with skills to match the available jobs,” said Paul Farrar, director of the TARE/CAPE/SCALE UP grant programs. “Because of this, we have developed partnerships with many entities to ensure participants have access to all available community resources to obtain employment and earn a living wage so they can provide for their families."

To determine eligibility, individuals must reside in the DCC service region in Virginia Danville or Pittsylvania and Halifax counties. The program is open to individuals or couples with children aged 19 or younger who are in school, non-custodial parents with children aged 19 or younger who are in school, and those who are income eligible — 200% of the federal poverty level. Documentation of income is required, and individuals must attend a three-week Workplace Readiness Training Cohort.

Enrolled participants have the potential to earn up to $825 in incentives with program completion. SCALE UP 2’s first Cohort is set to begin in May.

To learn more, call 434-797-8539 or email paul.farrar@danville.edu.