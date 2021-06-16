Do VMI's ills infect others?

Same with the racial slurs. The report contains multiple examples of boorish and, yes, racist, behavior: “One African American cadet stated that his roommates continually used the n-word around him after he asked them to stop … a Caucasian cadet reported hearing the n-word ‘non-stop from other Caucasian cadets: 10 times a day from various people, that’s not an exaggeration. I might be undershooting it. He reported hearing it in my own room, walking by people, at lunch, and among his athletics teammates.” One white cadet incredibly seemed to defend the use of racial slurs. “He believes the Caucasian cadets do not ‘mean anything’ by using the n-word, and thus using it is harmless … Although he opined that it is wrong for anyone of any race to say the word, he also said that he does not know why African American cadets get upset when the n-word is not used in a ‘hateful way.’” Really? Really?? The bottom line: The investigators found that 17% of cadets surveyed heard racial slurs “more than a few times,” and 44% said they had never heard them.