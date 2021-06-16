Do VMI's ills infect others?

The late comedian George Carlin had a routine where he played a sportscaster who would solemnly announce: “And now here’s a partial score: Philadelphia 3.”
The city and the number would change from night to night, but the point remained the same: We don’t know whether the team is winning or losing.
That same Carlinesque routine can be applied to the recent state-ordered report into Virginia Military Institute. Let’s be clear: There’s some pretty bad stuff in there. And let’s further be clear: VMI has some issues that are unique to VMI. Other state schools haven’t had to deal with what investigators called “an outdated, idealized reverence for the Civil War and the Confederacy.”
But on some of the report’s most damning points — a long roll call of racism and sexism at VMI — we only have the partial score. The VMI score. So here’s the question: How bad are things at other schools?
Mind you, asking that question doesn’t excuse any of the examples cited at VMI — the cadets casually using racial slurs, male cadets sexually assaulting female cadets — because we don’t need any context to declare that all those things are wrong (and in the latter cases criminal). But the report doesn’t answer the question of whether VMI is worse than other schools because it doesn't ask it. In one instance, where we can make some rough comparisons, it seems that VMI might actually be better than other schools, or, more accurately, not as bad.
The report declares: “Sexual assault is a problem at VMI.” It goes on to say that “Sexual assault was a common topic in interviews of female cadets and alumni” and includes several graphic examples that ought to outrage and horrify everyone. Among them: “One current female cadet described an experience during her rat [first] year in which a male cadet entered her room and groped her breasts. She said that she reported it through the CEA [Cadet Equity Association] reporting channel, but no action was ever taken. This same interviewee said that she told her cousin not to come to VMI because she is terrified her cousin would be raped since it happens so often.”
The report then said that “of the current female cadets who participated in the survey, 14% reported being sexually assaulted at VMI, and 63% reported being told directly by others they had been sexually assaulted.” These are useful numbers because they can be compared to elsewhere. RAINN — the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — says that among undergraduate students, 26.4% of women “experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation.” That’s roughly in alignment with other statistics. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says that “one in five women … are sexually assaulted while in college.” Either way, VMI’s 14% figure is lower. Of course, the figure ought to be zero. But is it possible — just possible — that as bad as things might be at VMI they’re actually worse at other schools?
Same with the racial slurs. The report contains multiple examples of boorish and, yes, racist, behavior: “One African American cadet stated that his roommates continually used the n-word around him after he asked them to stop … a Caucasian cadet reported hearing the n-word ‘non-stop from other Caucasian cadets: 10 times a day from various people, that’s not an exaggeration. I might be undershooting it. He reported hearing it in my own room, walking by people, at lunch, and among his athletics teammates.” One white cadet incredibly seemed to defend the use of racial slurs. “He believes the Caucasian cadets do not ‘mean anything’ by using the n-word, and thus using it is harmless … Although he opined that it is wrong for anyone of any race to say the word, he also said that he does not know why African American cadets get upset when the n-word is not used in a ‘hateful way.’” Really? Really?? The bottom line: The investigators found that 17% of cadets surveyed heard racial slurs “more than a few times,” and 44% said they had never heard them.
Now, here’s what we don’t know: What would the percentage be at some other school? Once again, that’s not to excuse any of this because it’s all inexcusable. This report, though, might want to prompt us to look not just at VMI but ourselves. VMI gets special attention for lots of reasons. Presumably its military structure ought to make it easier to root out this kind of bad behavior. VMI tells us that its cadet code of conduct “identifies ‘inappropriate comments made based on race, gender, or ethnic origin’ as an offense punishable by up to 6 weeks of confinement, 30 penalty tours (30 hours of marching), loss of rank, conduct probation, and/or suspension from the school.” Based on this report, that’s not being enforced the way it should be, but there’s no similar punishment at other schools. Maybe six weeks of confinement and 30 hours of marching would have a bracing effect on students at some schools.
VMI hasn’t done itself many favors in the course of this investigation. Indeed, VMI hasn’t done itself many favors before this investigation. This is a school that went to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep women out, and it’s clear from this report that there are some who still aren’t reconciled to that. There’s only one word for that: tough.
There are lots of things in this report that Virginians should be concerned about. But there’s also nothing in this report that suggests these problems of racism and sexism and other kind of —isms are unique to VMI. And then there's that one glimmer of hint that maybe, just maybe, VMI might do a better job of preventing sexual assault than some other places.
So here’s a thought experiment: If this same investigation took place at every other college in the state, would the results be any different? Or would they all conclude that “sexual assault is a problem” and that racial slurs are “not uncommon”? Or maybe that should be more than a thought experiment? This report cost $1 million. Virginia has 15 state-supported 4-year colleges. In theory, that means for $14 million we could get a similar report on each one of them. That seems a small price to pay to find out the full score.
