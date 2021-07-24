Documents reveal safety was concern for city staff

This was one day after the council voted to appropriate $1 million for removal of the statues, however, the date and circumstances of the removals were not discussed in the meeting.

Hours before the removals were announced, a contractor began installing temporary fencing around the statues.

While this led to speculation from community members, especially on social media, that the statues would be removed in the coming days, city officials did not answer questions about the tree trimming, blocked-off parking or temporary fencing. On the day of the removal, city spokesperson Brian Wheeler said he could not comment on the nature of the emergency that resulted in the city getting an emergency procurement authorization.

The City Council still has not voted on what will happen to the statues, which are currently in city storage.

In May, City Manager Chip Boyles said it could take a while for the statues to come down due to service procurement, and that it could largely depend on whether the council decides to demolish the statues entirely or to relocate them. Different services and contractors would be needed for these options.

“We will have to procure services for a contractor to remove those, and I don’t know how long that will take,” Boyles said.