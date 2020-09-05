DRB letters to the editor for Sept. 5

Time for a party switch
Once upon a time, I was a Democrat.
When I was a Democrat, I spoke as a Democrat. I understood as a Democrat. I thought as a Democrat. But when I became awakened to how my Democratic Party’s beliefs and philosophies had evolved, I put away Democrat things.
For the readers’ understanding, I will borrow a phrase from my favorite hymn: “I was once lost but now I’m found; was blind but now I see ...” Ronald Reagan summed it up all too well as he often stated, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The party left me.” My principles have not changed, but the party has become distorted and unrecognizable to those who recollect history.
The Democratic Party’s current theological philosophies are in direct conflict with my spiritual principles. I uttered words of symbolism reinforcing my beliefs, while at the same time I was making conscientious “hypocritical” political choices in direct conflict with my spoken convictions. My symbolic words had no substance, but my political choices do. I do not judge the conduct of consenting individuals; just do not tell me that I must sanction such behavior. If you make political choices that conflict with biblical teachings, does that suggest you no longer fear God?
The revelation of the Democratic Party’s “sacred cow,” where in most all cases a conscientious decision is made between consenting individuals to engage in chancy sexual activity. When this conduct results in “a predictable inconvenience,” the accountability falls to the unborn child. Mercy will not be granted to those dissenting with this passionate progressive conviction.
Then there is the self-evident assault on our Constitution with an extraordinary animosity toward the Second Amendment. Democratic leadership invoke the Constitution for political gain while most of the time considering it a plague on their goals and objectives.
What could a conservative possibly say that is responsible for the left freaking out and shutting down the right’s message? If we tell a lie or say something stupid, it could easily be exposed and used to the left’s political advantage. So why is the left so horrified of free speech? As long as you talk and think the way the left wants you to talk and think, their church doors will fly open and you will be welcomed in. But if you challenge the progressive doctrine, you will have to deal with their Lucifer (the media).
Why the insensible attack on the Second Amendment? The left must know that progressive legislative efforts to curb gun violence has proven futile. This movement is no more than a conscientious and malicious determination to take power from the citizen and grant that power to themselves. The Democratic Party has weakened the Second Amendment, is obliterating law enforcement and has confiscated weapons of those defending their property and life against gaggles of thugs and hooligans. I never imagined I was voting to give up my right to defend myself and family.
What about the Democratic Party’s antiquated “Robinhood” economic policy? This scheme has never worked and never will because it does not generate income growth. Taking someone’s property and giving it to another for political loyalty is immoral.
Maybe the reader can help me. At this moment in history I cannot think of a single progressive policy that provides a single solution to any of the problems that our nation faces. Can you? Open borders will not stop the drug problem or sex trafficking. Higher taxes and more regulations will not improve the economy or unemployment. In fact, those brave enough to offer up solutions have their character obliterated by the left.
Their fraudulent assault on the office of the president will make it more difficult to get decent individuals to seek that office. Democrats fragmentation of the “rule of law” assures the future disintegration of civility.
This isn’t me.
Larry Barton
Danville
