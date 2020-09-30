drb solomon letter to the editor

Excited for casino

As a Danville native I am thrilled with the opportunity for Danville to land the marvelous Caesars Casino. I live in Greensboro now but also have a family farm in Turbeville.

The reason I am so excited is twofold.

When I got my Masters degree from Virginia Tech 45 years ago, I took a job in Sacramento, California, working for the State of California. Living there I frequently went to Reno where they have several major casinos. Reno is a wonderful place, with great job opportunities associated with the casinos and the quality of life there is very good.

My second reason for support is for the marvelous Schoolfield Dan River Mills site. As an economic development engineer I have been working with the city’s economic development team to develop the Schoolfield site as it has terrific development potential since it has wonderful infrastructure on a fabulous site near the Dan River.

With the job losses Danville has experienced in the tobacco and textile industries over the past three decades, the development of the Caesars Casino complex and the many other developments that will take place near Schoolfield will have a major positive economic impact on your community.