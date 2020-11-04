drb warren letter to the editor

Wise decision
The Board of Supervisors takes its role as stewards of the county’s responsibilities very seriously. We manage hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of services and assets that require ongoing investment to provide the services you expect. We are fiscal conservatives and we always are looking for ways we can save money and enhance revenue without raising taxes and fees.
Our landfill is one of the few county-owned assets that generates revenue. Through years of strategic and focused efforts to improve the efficiency of the landfill operations, we have found a very effective way to pay for the ongoing development of new trash cells, the areas of the property where we bury garbage. The simultaneous closing and opening of a cell can cost upwards of $6 million. We believe we can absorb this expense without raising fees or incurring debt by accepting solid waste from other localities.
To put it bluntly, our landfill can be a money maker but, for years, it has been cost-neutral at best. While the current solid waste fees and landfill payments can mostly cover the operations of the landfill and convenience centers, there is not extra for additional expenses — such as expansions, improvements, or the development of new convenience centers.
The landfill’s lifespan extends well over 100 years, if we were only using it for our own trash. By adding garbage from neighboring localities, such as the Town of Bedford, Martinsville, and Henry County, we still have a lifespan that expends multiple generations and more than 75 years. Though it may shorten the lifespan of the landfill slightly, we believe bringing in solid waste from other localities is worth it. Instead of scrambling to find ways to pay for capital improvements, we have a guaranteed revenue stream to cover all these costs and enable us to do even more, all without our citizens bearing the cost.
Our landfill is unique in size and lifespan compared to other Virginia localities, which is why we want to use it to create revenue without compromising the benefits for our citizens. We should be grateful that former Boards of Supervisors invested in this property and have given this generation, and the next, a outstanding opportunity to enjoy the benefits of their wise decision to open the Dry Fork landfill.
BOB WARREN
Danville
