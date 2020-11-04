drb warren letter to the editor

Wise decision

The Board of Supervisors takes its role as stewards of the county’s responsibilities very seriously. We manage hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of services and assets that require ongoing investment to provide the services you expect. We are fiscal conservatives and we always are looking for ways we can save money and enhance revenue without raising taxes and fees.

Our landfill is one of the few county-owned assets that generates revenue. Through years of strategic and focused efforts to improve the efficiency of the landfill operations, we have found a very effective way to pay for the ongoing development of new trash cells, the areas of the property where we bury garbage. The simultaneous closing and opening of a cell can cost upwards of $6 million. We believe we can absorb this expense without raising fees or incurring debt by accepting solid waste from other localities.

To put it bluntly, our landfill can be a money maker but, for years, it has been cost-neutral at best. While the current solid waste fees and landfill payments can mostly cover the operations of the landfill and convenience centers, there is not extra for additional expenses — such as expansions, improvements, or the development of new convenience centers.