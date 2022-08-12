Tags
Board member Tommy Bennett will also step down, effective Sept. 2.
The bottom line of District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder's decision was that the lawsuit was baseless.
The $650 million project — expected to break ground later this week — is touted as a tourism engine for Danville's future.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
It's the beginning of another year for Pittsylvania County Schools.
Dot Turner, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, turns 103 Monday, and said she’s just glad to be alive. She is the residence’s longest living resident.
An officer with the Caswell County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after being shot by an armed man at a residence in the rural town of Semora, officials say.
Danville authorities have arrested a 21-year-old suspect wanted in a Monday evening shooting.
First elected in 1995, he represented the Westover District.
"This feels more like a pep rally and less like a groundbreaking," said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed during his statements at the event.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.