Edmunds brothers host football camp
Edmunds brothers — Trey, Terrell and Tremaine — hosted a football and cheerleading camp Friday night at Averett. The NFL players and Dan River Region natives staged the event to commemorate EBoyz Day, which was given to them when they were first drafted into the league. Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills and Terrell and Trey play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

