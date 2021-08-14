Eight cases of COVID-19 surface at Danville Public Schools in first week of classes

In the past seven days, 20 children up to the age of 9 in Danville and Pittsylvania County have contracted COVID-19, data from the Virginia Health Department show. There have been 28 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.

Those cases are among the total 205 reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in the last seven days, a figure that surpasses the total infections added in the entire month of July. So far in August, 361 infections among residents in Danville and Pittsylvania have been recorded.

Very few Dan River Region children are fully vaccinated against the virus. Only 14.6% of those 12-15 and 19.4% of 16-17-year-olds have received full shots of protection, the health department reports.

Combined, both localities are averaging about 29 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest number since February. The current caseloads also surpass the peak of last summer’s surge.

The increase is blamed on what’s known as the delta variant, an altered version of the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in India. Highly transmissible, the variant also causes more severe illness in those it infects.