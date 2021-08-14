Eight cases of COVID-19 surface at Danville Public Schools in first week of classes

In the first week of classes, at least eight students in Danville Public Schools became infected with COVID-19.
The illnesses are spread across six facilities, according to an online dashboard maintained by the school system. George Washington and Galileo Magnet high schools both have reported two cases each. A single infection was found at the Danville Alternative Program, Westwood Middle School and Johnson and Gibson elementary schools.
“In the event of a positive case within a school, the Virginia Department of Health will be notified immediately, and the DPS pandemic coordinator will start contact tracing,” a note the Danville Public Schools website said. “The results of the contact tracing, and guidance from the Department of Health, will determine any closures of classes, and or the school.”
Safety precautions are being employed, including wearing face masks inside school buildings, maintaining a distance of 3 to 6 feet from other students and the use of desk, face and cafeteria shields. School facilities also undergo daily sanitizing.
It’s not clear if any COVID-19 cases have surfaced at Pittsylvania County Schools since the system does not provide an online dashboard to notify the public. Last year when students returned to classrooms, leaders opted to notify parents at individual schools of cases and potential exposure instead of using an online website.
In the past seven days, 20 children up to the age of 9 in Danville and Pittsylvania County have contracted COVID-19, data from the Virginia Health Department show. There have been 28 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
Those cases are among the total 205 reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in the last seven days, a figure that surpasses the total infections added in the entire month of July. So far in August, 361 infections among residents in Danville and Pittsylvania have been recorded.
Very few Dan River Region children are fully vaccinated against the virus. Only 14.6% of those 12-15 and 19.4% of 16-17-year-olds have received full shots of protection, the health department reports.
Combined, both localities are averaging about 29 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest number since February. The current caseloads also surpass the peak of last summer’s surge.
The increase is blamed on what’s known as the delta variant, an altered version of the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in India. Highly transmissible, the variant also causes more severe illness in those it infects.
With a low vaccination rate — less than half adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County have received proper doses of shots to be fully protected — and with delta’s ability to spread, cases are expected to continue the climb.
The “bulk of our population will likely be exposed to the delta variant in the next few months,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator, said Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks have emerged in the local health district over recent days. One was in a congregate setting, a catch-all category that includes places like businesses, churches, day care centers and community gatherings. The other appeared at a long-term care facility.
There are about 20 cases associated with those outbreaks. The health department no longer comments on outbreaks since Virginia’s state of emergency has lapsed. Simply put, there’s no longer a law on the books requiring disclosure when an outbreak occurs.
However, Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center reported two cases of COVID-19 among residents for the week of July 25 and four more for the week of Aug. 2, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County are in a high-risk zone for community transmission, according to the CDC. Being in this zone means the federal agency recommends all residents — even those fully vaccinated — wear masks in indoor public settings.
Vaccine clinic
Averett University will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 21 focused on “K-12 vaccination needs, but will be open to all,” a news release reported. Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Averett University Student Center located at 204 Woodland Drive in Danville.
All three versions of vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — will be available.
“With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in a news release. “The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Third dose
The state health department announced late Friday it will make a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available “for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians” as early as Saturday.
This comes after federal approval of the third dose for certain individuals. Studies indicate the extra dose is needed for those with a compromised immune system to protect them against serious problems with COVID-19.
“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”