A 25-year-old Danville woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Danville Expressway, authorities report.
By early next year, the downtown building that once housed Schewel’s Furniture and later Lou’s Antiques will be gone.
The iconic 60-foot structure was built in the shops at the former Schoolfield Mill.
Renovations are underway to convert the former Doctors Building at Main and Holbrook streets into a 45-room boutique hotel.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
City officials are not expecting a windfall from the opening of a temporary casino the middle of next year. But any extra, unexpected revenue from the facility in fiscal year 2023-24 would be spent on one-time projects.
The Danville Life Saving Crew wants the city to pay for $1.2 million in renovations of new buildings the group has bought for an added station.
A 37-year-old Danville man died Tuesday hours after he was brought to the Danville City Jail, authorities report.
A Thursday morning fire blamed on an electrical issue damaged a Danville home.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
