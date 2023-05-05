Spring has many traditions.

It’s when flowers bloom back to life, families gather for Easter and thoughts turn to warmer weather — especially with the cooler temperatures this week.

It’s also the time when the Danville Symphony Orchestra stages its yearly seasonal concert, known as Spring Pops.

The all volunteer group — consisting of more than 50 local performers and about 25 behind-the-scenes workers — is busy getting ready for Saturday’s performance scheduled at 3 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion.

“Give My Regards to Broadway,” under the direction of guest conductor Paul Manz, will fill the afternoon air with popular movie and show tunes, both old and new.

Manz is conductor of the North Carolina Chamber Orchestra.

Also, Denise Lee, a vocal soloist will be featured. She moved the community from Mississippi as a church music director and also plays flute in the Danville Symphony Orchestra, according to a news release from the group.

Some of the musical selections will include overture to “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) by Johann Strauss Jr; selections from “Sound of Music;” The Great Chaplin Orchestral Suite; selections from “Porgy and Bess;” “The Music Man” symphonic impressions; selections from “The Phantom of the Opera;” selections from “The King & I;” symphonic dances “Fiddler on the Roof;” and selections from “Les Miserables.”

With the audience protected under the pavilion shelter, the show will go on rain or shine.

There’s no charge to get in, but God’s Storehouse — a Danville-based food pantry — will collect cans of food and momentary donations.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Danville Symphony Orchestra has a mission of “providing quality live musical performances of classical and other worthy repertoire through symphony concerts and by partnering with other performers and performing arts organizations.”

It also aims to be an opportunity for Dan River Region musicians to express their talents, according to the group’s website.

They also seek to give “an economic development benefit to the Dan River Region by improving the quality of life for our citizens and those looking to relocate to the region.”