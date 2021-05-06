For first time since pandemic hit, Danville Symphony Orchestra unites full ensemble for 'big band' salute

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic mostly silenced musical festivities, the Danville Symphony Orchestra will bring its full ensemble together for a Saturday tribute to the “big band” era.

While small orchestra groups have performed for limited gatherings as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifted, this will be the first time the full orchestra will united as one in a performance in more than a year.

The outdoor venue at Danville’s Carrington Pavilion offers pubic seating and a lawn area where families can bring blankets, folding chairs and snacks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The spring pops program will feature the beat of big bands from the mellow sounds of “Moon River,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “A Salute to Cole Porter” to the jazzy swing dance music of “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “A Salute to Big Bands” and “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” and the audience will be treated to varying moods throughout.

A highlight of the concert will be a featured clarinet solo composition — “Shalom Aleichem, Rov Feidman!”— performed by orchestra member Eric Sah. The piece is written for clarinet and piano expressing many different moods.