 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For first time since pandemic hit, Danville Symphony Orchestra unites full ensemble for 'big band' salute
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Danville Symphony Orchestra

For first time since pandemic hit, Danville Symphony Orchestra unites full ensemble for 'big band' salute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic mostly silenced musical festivities, the Danville Symphony Orchestra will bring its full ensemble together for a Saturday tribute to the “big band” era.

While small orchestra groups have performed for limited gatherings as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifted, this will be the first time the full orchestra will united as one in a performance in more than a year.

The outdoor venue at Danville’s Carrington Pavilion offers pubic seating and a lawn area where families can bring blankets, folding chairs and snacks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The spring pops program will feature the beat of big bands from the mellow sounds of “Moon River,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “A Salute to Cole Porter” to the jazzy swing dance music of “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “A Salute to Big Bands” and “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” and the audience will be treated to varying moods throughout.

A highlight of the concert will be a featured clarinet solo composition — “Shalom Aleichem, Rov Feidman!”— performed by orchestra member Eric Sah. The piece is written for clarinet and piano expressing many different moods.

The phrase “Shalom Aleichem” is a Hebrew greeting and blessing meaning “peace be with you,” a Danville Symphony Orchestra news release said. The piece was composed by Béla Kovács, who was born in Hungary in 1937 and celebrated as a world-renowned clarinet performer and teacher.

The outdoor concert starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and is free to the public at the Carrington Pavilion at 629 Craghead St. in Danville.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert