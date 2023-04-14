It appears the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has found a new home at Virginia International Raceway in neighboring Halifax County.

Last week, organizers announced a “multi-year agreement” for VIR to host the large-scale music event first launched in 2017.

After a one-time stint in Pittsylvania County — an endeavor riddled with controversy — the event selected VIR for last year’s four-day festival.

“Bringing a variety of offerings and events to VIR has always been a priority of ours,” Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR, said in a statement. “The partnership with BRRF makes perfect sense — we’re two independent, Virginia born-and-bred groups looking to provide outstanding entertainment for our fans.”

The raceway is tucked away in a rural part of Halifax County known as Alton.

In 2021, Pittsylvania County officials estimated about 33,000 people descended on Blue Ridge Amphitheater — where the festival was located — marking a record crowd for the Dan River Region.

But it wasn’t a smooth affair.

The day it all started, traffic was backed up along U.S. 29 in Blairs. In fact, it took about 20 to 30 minutes for a Register & Bee reporter to get from the exit onto northbound U.S. 29 to R&L Smith Road, which leads to Carson Lester Lane and the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

After being overwhelmed by the thousands of fans arriving for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the promoter — Purpose Driven Events — pivoted and turned all operations outside of the event gates over to Pittsylvania County, ultimately leading to what local officials termed as a “flawless” affair.

Pittsylvania County ended up charging Purpose Driven Events more than $337,000 for work performed at that festival and a smaller one that preceded it.

Two civil lawsuits were filed in 2021 by vendors claiming they hadn’t been paid for services surrounding the rock festival. Both suits were settled out of court.

Organizers said those attending last year’s musical festival gave VIR a 91% approval rating.

Even though the festival will happen in Halifax County, Danville often reaps the benefits of VIR events. Spectators lodge in Danville, providing a boost to the local economy with more people spending money and eating out.

VIR attracts an estimated 270,000 visitors to the raceway each year, bringing a local economic impact of more than $197 million to the region, the Register & Bee has previously reported.

So far, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has revealed more than 100 performers for this year’s event planned Sept. 7-10. Organizers said in a news release more headliners and the full line-up would be revealed soon.

It was 2017 when the Blue Ridge Rock Festival was founded by a “handful of Rock Fans,” the release stated. It touts a $25 million economic impact annual. It bills itself as “The Festival Created By The Fans.”

“There is no greater representation of this fact than the record 2.1 million votes on social media that fans have cast towards booking the 2023 Artist Lineup,” organizers wrote in the release.

