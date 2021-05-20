On Friday night, an evening of movies and more under the stars in Danville

Danville Parks and Recreation is bringing out the big screen again Friday for a free evening of movies and more at the Carrington Pavilion.

Movies at the Crossing debuted on May 7 with a film, food and a range of activities for the family.

"There were 300 people there and we expect more this week since it is going to be so nice," said Kara Robertson, with Danville Parks and Recreation.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. This time, "Sing" — a computer-animated musical comedy — will illuminate the large outdoor screen under the stars.

Two food trucks — J’Licious as well as Kona Ice — will provide snack and drink options throughout the evening. Offerings include hot dogs, popcorn, chicken tenders and funnel cakes along with frozen treats sure to hit the spot on a summer-like night.

Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84.

For more information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-793-4636.