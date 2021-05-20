On Friday night, an evening of movies and more under the stars in Danville

Residents gather May 7 for a film, food and fun at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
Outdoor activities abound May 7 at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
A young girl picks up a Frisbee on May 7 at Movies at the Crossing.
Bubble blowing is popular among the young (and young at heart) May 7 at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
A big screen is ready to show a film under the stars May 7 at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
On a chilly May 7 evening, a family bundles up for Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
A young girl picks up bags for a game of corn hole at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
A family bundles up on a chilly May 7 evening for a night of movies under the stars in Danville.
Children play a game of corn hole May 7 at Movies at the Crossing in Danville.
From staff reports
Danville Parks and Recreation is bringing out the big screen again Friday for a free evening of movies and more at the Carrington Pavilion.
Movies at the Crossing debuted on May 7 with a film, food and a range of activities for the family.
"There were 300 people there and we expect more this week since it is going to be so nice," said Kara Robertson, with Danville Parks and Recreation.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. This time, "Sing" — a computer-animated musical comedy — will illuminate the large outdoor screen under the stars.
Two food trucks — J’Licious as well as Kona Ice — will provide snack and drink options throughout the evening. Offerings include hot dogs, popcorn, chicken tenders and funnel cakes along with frozen treats sure to hit the spot on a summer-like night.
Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84.
For more information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-793-4636.
