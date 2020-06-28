Support-A-Knight fund helps DCC students impacted by pandemic

Special to the Register & Bee
Support-a-Knight, a campaign initiated by the Danville Community College Educational Foundation, aims to support DCC students who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From food to utilities, the Support-a-Knight fund is used to help meet the basic needs of those students who have experienced job loss, or other emergencies, directly related to COVID-19.
“Supporting our students through this pandemic by providing immediate access to funds to pay bills, buy food, or to supplement other everyday expenses is important for their peace of mind,” said Jacqueline Gill Powell, president of Danville Community College. “It also allows DCC to fulfil our mission of promoting and supporting student success. While helping students so that they may pursue a high-quality education with us is important, ensuring all students’ basic needs are met is the most crucial priority at this time.”
The Support-a-Knight fund also provides support for students who have other barriers to success, like lack of transportation or childcare.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a financial burden for many of our students,” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development at Danville Community College Educational Foundation. “The Support-a-Knight initiative is our way of providing assistance, if needed, to our students in this time of need, so they may focus on their studies.”
Those who wish to donate to the Support-a-Knight fund may do so online at danville.edu/support-knight-fund, or by mailing a check to: DCC Educational Foundation, Inc., 1008 South Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541 with “Support-a-Knight Fund” in the memo line.
