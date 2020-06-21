Landon Stanfield named Silver Agency Manager

Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance named Landon Stanfield a Silver Agency Manager during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.
In his ninth year with Virginia Farm Bureau, he was honored by his peers for outstanding sales and service to his members.
“We are fortunate to have him representing Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and congratulate him on this achievement” said Ray Leonard, vice president of sales.