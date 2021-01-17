7XMOM: Praying, trusting, waiting to hold Dawn again

As I write this, I am waiting to talk to my daughter, Dawn, via Google Duo, as I do several times a week.
She is my oldest child and is severely disabled, both physically and intellectually, from cerebral palsy. She has a few garbled sentences she says over and over until your patience is tested, even as you know she can’t help it. About the only thing she can do is color a picture much like a 2-year-old with the aid of a device on her hand. She is dependent upon someone taking care of her every single minute.
If you read my column often, you know that Dawn lives in a wonderful place called The Virginia Home, in Richmond, and has for more than 22 years. Before the pandemic, I visited her most every week. The home has done an amazing job throwing all resources between the virus and the residents everyone loves.
But Jan. 8 marked 300 days since nursing homes across the United States shut their doors to visitors with no end in sight. Since that began Dawn stopped eating enough and has lost about 15 pounds down to 75 pounds. Getting her to eat is a constant problem I am not there to help with.
Because of her poor nutrition and weight loss, she developed a large pressure sore on her back that has healed three times and then torn open again. She has been on bedrest since last August, which limits her limited life even further.
I am happy to report, though, that she received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 31 and is due to get the second one Thursday.
I am in Group 1c to get the vaccine and was hoping by February I could have both doses and then, with both of us vaccinated, I could see her and hug her again. Then I found out that there really isn’t is a clear plan for a post-vaccinated America and for now, the CDC says nursing facilities must continue with the guidelines regardless of vaccination status.
Apparently, the positivity rate in the community will greatly affect when I can see Dawn again. The rate today is almost 16%; it needs to be down to 5% for the virus to be considered manageable.
What is needed to accomplish that? Months ago I begged everyone to wear a mask so I could see Dawn again. Now I am begging people to get the vaccine on behalf of the 1.4 million residents of nursing homes across the U.S., people who haven’t seen their families except perhaps through the distortion of a glass window for now 310 days.
I know many of them and their families from The Virginia Home and from interviewing people for newspaper stories. They are lonely, afraid, bored and depressed. And they are dependent upon enough people taking the vaccine to make it safe enough to open their doors again.
I remember distinctly standing in line in an elementary school in Kansas and eating a sugar cube with the brand new polio vaccine on it. The specter of iron lungs and paralysis made us willing to pick up that little paper cup. And like everyone my age I bear the scar on my arm of the smallpox vaccination. The willingness of older generations to believe the scientists and take that vaccine has blessed the generations since those times.
Ask your questions and find the answers. There are plenty of answers out there about the safety of the vaccine. It has been tested and continues to be evaluated. To me, the risks of getting COVID-19 outweigh the risks of having the vaccine. My youngest daughter, mother of five little children, tested positive this week and it terrifies me, although her symptoms are mild.
I find it frustrating and sad beyond words that there is very little I can do to change this situation with Dawn. Her medical problems are beyond my ability to handle, so I cannot bring her home to ride this pandemic out. For now my best hope to hug Dawn again is for everyone who can to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.
I saw a painting in a store that has become my motto during these long, sad days: Pray, trust, wait.
That is what I am doing. But I would add “Beg.” Please get the vaccine unless you have a really good reason not to. Do it for all of us and for all of the Dawns in the care facilities.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.